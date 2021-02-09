iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Raised by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

