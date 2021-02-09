iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 117.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,875,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of GSG stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.