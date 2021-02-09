iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,554. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $94.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

