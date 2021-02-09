iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

