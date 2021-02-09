iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Toews Corp ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,015 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 88,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

