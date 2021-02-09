iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 434,719 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 354,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 170,624 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

