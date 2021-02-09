iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 486.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 19,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

