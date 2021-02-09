iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.11

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.11 and last traded at $92.07, with a volume of 2993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

