iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.