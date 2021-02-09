iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 196,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 124,302 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000.

ICSH opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

