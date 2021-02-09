Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%.
ISUZY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.
