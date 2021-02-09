Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%.

ISUZY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

