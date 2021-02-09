ITO Utility Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $258,963.79 and $144.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

