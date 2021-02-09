Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.55. 175,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 58,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

ITRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.25 million, a PE ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.