Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IVANU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 16th

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IVANU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS IVANU opened at $11.76 on Tuesday.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

