J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.61

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $108.60, with a volume of 8999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in J2 Global by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in J2 Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

