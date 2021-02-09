Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $13.07 on Tuesday, reaching $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.