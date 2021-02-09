Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Trading Down 5.5%

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.65 and last traded at $149.51. 2,052,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 613,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

