Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group updated its FY21 guidance to $5.30-6.00 EPS.

NYSE J traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,108. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

