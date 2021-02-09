Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

