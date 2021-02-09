Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Given New C$9.80 Price Target at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.69. The company had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$769.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.99.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
