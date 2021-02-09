Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Given New C$9.80 Price Target at Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.69. The company had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$769.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.99.

Get Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) alerts:

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.