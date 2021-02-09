Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.66

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 55338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $43.49 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

