JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $9.09. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 109,638 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

