James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

