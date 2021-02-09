JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Up 13%

Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.39. 1,311,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 905,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

