Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.47

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 354172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.66 million and a PE ratio of -16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

