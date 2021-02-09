Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $374,463.69 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $374,463.69 and $132,504.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.62 or 0.01155148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.14 or 0.05689213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044120 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.