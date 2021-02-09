Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) were up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 1,602,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,375,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

