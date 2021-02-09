Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $172.26

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.26 and last traded at $172.20, with a volume of 22887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

