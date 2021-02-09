Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.20 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €32.20 ($37.88) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

