Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.20 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €32.20 ($37.88) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

