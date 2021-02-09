Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €68.00 Price Target

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €56.40 ($66.35) on Tuesday. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.