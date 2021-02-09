Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,671.33 ($21.84).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,271.56 ($16.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,363.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,430.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,237 shares of company stock worth $51,229,142.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

