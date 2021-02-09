Jefferies Financial Group Boosts KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $61.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.06% from the stock’s current price.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

KALV stock traded up $18.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 819,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

