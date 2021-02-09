Jefferies Financial Group Comments on boohoo group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of boohoo group in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

