Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $42,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

