Jefferies Financial Group Raises DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target to $7.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 85,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,368. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DHT by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 63.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

