Jefferies Financial Group Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $110.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.