JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 335,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

