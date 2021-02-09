JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

