Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,449.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,449 ($18.93) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 450462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,444 ($18.87).

Several equities analysts have commented on JET2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59.

In other Jet2 plc (JET2.L) news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total value of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

