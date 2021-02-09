Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 322,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 294,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.