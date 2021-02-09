John E. Major Sells 1,350 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total value of $353,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,934.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $268.72. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,027. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

