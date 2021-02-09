John Trizzino Sells 194 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $315.87. 4,027,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,196. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

