John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $298.78

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.78 and traded as high as $306.00. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) shares last traded at $300.80, with a volume of 1,348,296 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.84.

In related news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Insiders purchased 4,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,942 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

