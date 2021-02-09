Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

