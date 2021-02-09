Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $34,728.45 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $34,728.45 and $2,261.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.40 or 0.05407907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

