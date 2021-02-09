Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of KRYS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,003. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

