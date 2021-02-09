Joules Group’s (JOUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Joules Group stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £185.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.69.
About Joules Group
