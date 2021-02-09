Joules Group’s (JOUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Joules Group stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £185.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.69.

Get Joules Group alerts:

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.