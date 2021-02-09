JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.76 ($3.25).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

