JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 584,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,216. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,338,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

