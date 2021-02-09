JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 395,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Airain ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Airain ltd now owns 267,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,207 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,057,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 418,788 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,594,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

